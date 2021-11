20 counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 19 had reached 768,836 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 47.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Nov. 18, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state.

20. Humboldt County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (80,314 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (21,313 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (117 total deaths)

— 53.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,283 (9,873 total cases)

— 42.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

19. Sacramento County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (920,304 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.7% (194,922 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (2,394 total deaths)

— 16.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,702 (166,101 total cases)

— 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

18. Placer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (240,104 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (68,906 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (459 total deaths)

— 37.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,417 (41,494 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

17. Mendocino County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (52,995 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (16,519 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (94 total deaths)

— 41.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,582 (8,312 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

16. Monterey County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (266,733 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (49,638 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (609 total deaths)

— 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,980 (51,999 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

15. Yolo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (135,723 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.1% (26,270 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (257 total deaths)

— 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,649 (21,276 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

14. Santa Barbara County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (280,355 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.2% (61,148 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (539 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,445 (46,639 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

13. Los Angeles County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (6,344,786 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.7% (1,140,463 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (26,923 total deaths)

— 45.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,084 (1,514,282 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

12. Orange County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (2,038,620 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.0% (417,743 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (5,653 total deaths)

— 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,433 (331,322 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

11. Ventura County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (543,621 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.2% (120,568 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (1,183 total deaths)

— 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,197 (103,187 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

10. Napa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (94,843 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.7% (23,825 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (103 total deaths)

— 59.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,632 (13,268 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

9. Sonoma County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (343,851 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.1% (89,171 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (412 total deaths)

— 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,617 (42,596 total cases)

— 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

8. Santa Cruz County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (192,562 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.0% (43,921 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (223 total deaths)

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,971 (21,777 total cases)

— 37.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

7. Imperial County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (128,939 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (20,875 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (766 total deaths)

— 129.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,741 (37,585 total cases)

— 63.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

6. Alameda County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (1,204,312 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.4% (215,850 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (1,486 total deaths)

— 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,408 (123,814 total cases)

— 41.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

5. Contra Costa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (837,826 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.9% (174,349 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (1,038 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,897 (102,625 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

4. San Mateo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (567,516 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.7% (113,858 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (626 total deaths)

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,263 (55,676 total cases)

— 42.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

3. San Francisco County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (666,937 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.4% (122,430 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (667 total deaths)

— 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,372 (56,176 total cases)

— 49.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

2. Santa Clara County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (1,474,563 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.3% (247,667 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (1,916 total deaths)

— 46.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,775 (149,882 total cases)

— 38.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

1. Marin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (204,441 fully vaccinated)

— 26.6% higher vaccination rate than California

Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.7% (53,907 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than California

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (248 total deaths)

— 47.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,036 (18,210 total cases)

— 44.4% less cases per 100k residents than California