31-year-old O.C. nurse critically ill with coronavirus is being treated at hospital he worked at

Jason Joros is a 31-year-old registered nurse and EMT working on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his colleagues are now treating him at the Orange County hospital he worked at.

With no signs of improvement, Joros was admitted into the ICU.

“It’s happening and it’s going to happen to someone you know soon and we need to keep this under control and that’s only way to do it, stay home, wash your hands and abide by what the CDC is telling you,” Jennifer Branstetter, a colleague of Joros, said.

Loved ones are raising money for his recovery through a GoFundMe page.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 1, 2020.