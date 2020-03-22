3rd LAPD officer tests positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms inside station for days, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A third Los Angeles police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus and was exhibiting symptoms inside an LAPD station for several days this week, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Times on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The officer, who had recently returned from a vacation out of the country, was “coughing and sweating” during roll call in Central Division, which patrols areas that include downtown L.A., two of the officials said.

Despite protests from several officers in the station, the affected officer was allowed to work for at least two days this week, according to the officials. It was not immediately clear if the officer went out on calls or otherwise interacted with the public.

The LAPD released a statement late Saturday confirming the positive test result. The officer was sent home once a supervisor became aware of the individual’s possible illness, according to the statement.

