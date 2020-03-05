6 AT&T stores closed in San Diego after employee tests positive for coronavirus

An AT&T sign at a store in New York City is seen in this file photo from Oct. 23, 2016. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

“A retail store employee in San Diego has received a ‘presumptive’ positive test for COVID-19,” AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook wrote in an email to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. “The positive test has not yet been confirmed by the CDC. Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday we closed and deep cleaned several stores in the area that this employee or colleagues in close contact to this employee may have visited recently. Those stores will reopen today.”

The company closed and cleaned six stores in Chula Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside, National City and Vista, Cook said.

The employee worked at a store in Chula Vista, Cook told KSWB. The specific store in Chula Vista was not immediately identified.

The five other stores were closed and cleaned “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Cook.

On Thursday, the City of Chula Vista said the individual who received the “presumptive” positive test for the coronavirus had recently traveled an area outside the U.S. that the CDC designated a “high-risk” area for the virus.

Officials said the city has been in contact with those the individual might have exposed to the virus and has recommended they follow the CDC’s self-quarantine guidelines. The city’s public information specialist, Diane Howell, said the city will monitor those exposed individuals for the extent of the 14-day self-imposed quarantine.