6 news cases of coronavirus in L.A. County brings statewide total to at least 33

State governments are working to contain coronavirus cases in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the virus will likely see the number of positive cases increase.

On Wednesday, there were at least 137 known cases in the United States. That figure includes 88 people diagnosed through the US public health system, and 49 people repatriated to the US (46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and three from China).

Still, officials insist that even as the number of cases continues to climb, there is no need to panic.

“The risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low, according to all of the experts that we are working with across the government,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a Tuesday news conference.

Here are the reported cases in each state, not including the 48 people who were repatriated.

California: 33

California’s number of cases rose to at least 33 on Wednesday, according to health officials, with Los Angeles County reporting six new cases.

That brings the county’s total to seven. Of the six new Los Angeles County cases, one person was hospitalized, and five were being isolated and monitored at home, county health department Director Barbara Ferrer said.

All six had an exposure health officials believe they can explain. Three traveled to northern Italy, where cases are high; two had close contact with a relative who tested positive; and one was exposed to travelers from other countries who may have been infectious, Ferrer said.

Many of the state’s cases were travel-related, and at least four were from an unknown origin, the California Department of Public Health said earlier this week.

The country’s first case of unknown origin was a patient admitted to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento in February who was tested days later as they didn’t fit existing CDC testing guidelines.

The case prompted new testing guidelines from the CDC, broadening who should be tested for the virus.

Washington state: 27

Nine people have died in Washington state — at least five of whom were in a long-term nursing facility in a suburb of Seattle.

At least 50 residents and staff members of the center were experiencing symptoms and were tested for the virus, King County health officer Jeffrey Duchin said Monday.

New York: 6

New York has six cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

That includes a New Rochelle man who works in Manhattan; his wife; his 20-year-old son who is a Yeshiva University student; his 14-year-old daughter; and a neighbor who drove the man to a hospital, Cuomo said.

Cuomo has said officials are investigating the man’s travel, but so far have identified no travel to China or any other country on a coronavirus-related watch list. It apparently would be “what we call a community spread case,” Cuomo said.

The other New York case is a 39-year-old health care worker who recently returned from Iran, Cuomo said. The woman is in home isolation with her husband, and the New Rochelle man is ill in the hospital, the governor said.

Illinois: 4

A woman in her 70s was identified as the fourth coronavirus case in Illinois. The patient is also the spouse of the state’s third case, a man in his 70s, a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health says.

Both are reported to be in good condition. The woman is quarantined at home and complying with guidance, the statement says.

The state’s previous two cases have both fully recovered.

Florida: 3

Two people tested positive in Florida, the state’s governor said, citing the CDC, and the state’s department of health announced a third case was presumptive positive.

The first is a man in his 60s who has pneumonia and is hospitalized in stable condition. It’s unknown how the man contracted the virus but he has been in isolation and will remain there until he is cleared by health officials, state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement.

The second patient, a woman in her 20s, recently returned from northern Italy. The patient is stable and isolated at home.

Of the 23 people tested in the state, officials are still awaiting the results for six people, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“I have been working with federal partners and our Department of Health to ensure that communities are ready to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19.” he said in a statement. “The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases.

Oregon: 3

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release said.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a presumptive case of community transmission.

The resident was at a youth basketball game last week, the Oregon Health Authority said in a news release.

“Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution,” the release said. “The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.”

Arizona: 2

One patient identified to have coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” state Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said Monday.

In Maricopa County, authorities said a man in his 20s has presumptively tested positive. He “is a known contact of a presumed positive case outside of Arizona,” and he is recovering at home, health officials said in a news release.

Georgia: 2

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday night the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus, saying both patients are residents of the same household in Fulton County, the state’s most populous county.

One of the two returned from Milan, Italy, through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, state officials said.

The patients were in isolation “with minimal symptoms” and were never hospitalized, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in the news conference.

Kemp told residents to be cautious if they start experiencing potential symptoms.

“If you start feeling bad, don’t go out,” he said. “Call your doctor.”

Officials did not give the patients’ ages.

Massachusetts: 2

Officials have announced the second case in Massachusetts, a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

The woman did not show any symptoms, a news release from the state’s Department of Public Health said.

The patient is the state’s first presumptive positive case — yet to be confirmed by the CDC. In January, Massachusetts confirmed a man in his 20s living in Boston was carrying the virus.

The man had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical help after his return, the department said. He remained in isolation while he was recovering.

New Hampshire: 2

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was an individual who had traveled to Italy recently, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

The second person had contact with the first, officials said. Both are now in home isolation.

The first person works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said, but they are not aware of any possible exposure to patients.

The state health department is notifying people who, like the first patient, attended an invitation-only event on February 28.

North Carolina: 1

A North Carolina person tested presumptive positive for the virus after visiting a Washington state facility with a coronavirus outbreak, officials said Tuesday.

The Wake County resident is in isolation at home, a news release from the North Carolina Governor’s Office said.

“Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release.

Rhode Island: 2

Rhode Island reported its first two presumptive positive cases from a group that had traveled on a school trip to Italy in mid-February. A third person was being tested, the State of Rhode Island Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The first two presumptive positive cases are a man in his 40s and a teenager, the department said. The person being tested is in her 30s.

All three were on the school trip, the department said, adding it was monitoring all 38 people who went.

“They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for these 14 days,” the department said in a news release.

Wisconsin: 1

Wisconsin reported its only case of the coronavirus in early February. The patient was an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said.

That person was isolated and doing well and the risk to the public was low, the department said.

That individual has recovered and is out of isolation, CNN affiliate WDJT reported.