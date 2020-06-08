Breaking News
Firefighters battle 20-acre brush fire in Castaic
Activists say coronavirus did not first spread from a nail salon, ask when shops can reopen

Organizers of Nailing It for America — including Suzette Christian, left, Linh Nguyen and brother Tam Nguyen, along with Christie Nguyen and Ha Duong — meet to talk about how to reopen nail salons safely at Whale Spa Salon Furniture in Huntington Beach.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The coronavirus did not originate in California from a nail salon as Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month, according to activists who met privately with the governor’s staff earlier this week.

Angry after 80 days of a state lockdown on their businesses, nail salon owners and their supporters are aggressively pushing for the right to reopen. If restaurants are already serving diners, and if businesses such as gyms and bars are set to resume operating in a matter of days, some are asking “why not us?”

On Facebook, nail techs echo one another, saying they’ve been “waiting and waiting.”

“Families are hurting, crying, losing income daily,” said Linda Lan, a manicurist from the Bay Area. “We still have no idea when we can return.”

