Actor Idris Elba says he tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba, 47, says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus Monday.

“I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” Elba said in a video posted to Twitter Monday.

On March 4, Elba spoke at the WE Day 2020 event in London, where Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also spoke. She tested positive for coronavirus last week.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he said. “Now is the time for thinking about each other.”

Elba is the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus, after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson said they both tested positive last week while in Australia.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020