Additional coronavirus cases bring L.A. County total to 69

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 16 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 69.

The source of exposure for one of the new cases has not been identified, the agency said.

Three patients were exposed after recent travel, two are health care workers and four had close contact with a confirmed case, according to the health department. Five cases need further investigation, while the last case was reported by the Long Beach Health Department late Saturday, L.A. County officials said.

Long Beach city officials on Saturday described that patient as a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in stable condition. The woman did not have a known exposure to a person who has COVID-19, and she did not travel to a place with known community transmission, authorities said.

Local health officials and others across the U.S. have said that they anticipate more confirmed cases as more people are tested.

Later Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the closure of all bars and wineries, as well as for people over the age of 65 to isolate themselves at home.