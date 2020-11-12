After opening for a weekend, Santa Cruz Boardwalk attractions close due to coronavirus surge

After opening for a single weekend, rides and most other attractions at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk have been closed amid a countywide increase in coronavirus cases.

Santa Cruz County on Tuesday reverted to the red tier of the state’s color-coded reopening system — indicating a substantial risk of infection — after spending two weeks in the more moderate orange tier.

“The number of active cases has doubled in recent weeks,” public health officials said, “with a weekend increase in case counts that appears related to Halloween.”

The boardwalk announced the closure of rides, mini-golf and indoor arcades, as well as its bowling alley and Neptune’s Kingdom entertainment center, on Wednesday. Boardwalk spokesman Kris Reyes said officials were disappointed but not surprised by the decision.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.