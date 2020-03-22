After spring break trip, 5 college students in Florida test positive for coronavirus

Five college students in Florida are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during spring break, according to their school.

The University of Tampa said the students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break before testing positive. The school didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.

“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” UT posted to Twitter Saturday night.

The university switched to online classes only on March 17. Three days later, the campus reported a student who lives off-campus tested positive for coronavirus.