New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday demanded the federal government take dramatic action to send thousands of stockpiled ventilators immediately to his state first, saying the Empire State's immense coronavirus caseload threatened catastrophe in days without it.

He said New York has more than 25,000 coronavirus cases -- at least 10 times as many as any other state -- and his state needs 30,000 more ventilators on top of the 7,000 it has.