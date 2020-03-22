5th coronavirus death reported in L.A. County as number of cases tops 400

A coronavirus particle isolated from a patient is seen in a micrograph image captured and color-enhanced at a NIAID facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (NIAID)

Los Angeles County health officials reported another novel coronavirus-related death and 71 new cases Sunday, bringing the total up to 409 in the nation’s most populous county.

The person who died was a Culver City resident older than 65 years old who had underlying health conditions, the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

Officials said 132 coronavirus cases were confirmed in just the last 48 hours. L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer has said that more cases will be reported as the county expands its testing capability with more equipments and laboratories.

Five people have died because of the respiratory illness and 84 were hospitalized as of Sunday in L.A. County. The county’s deaths involve one person in his 30s and four over 60, including a woman who was not a resident.

The department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, one in L.A.’s Miracle Mile neighborhood and the other in Del Rey.

“Because there are positive cases across the entire County, the public should not think one location is safer than the other,” the news release .

The department said it is isolating all the new patients and will contact everyone who had close contact with them and monitor them for signs of the respiratory illness.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others.”

Coronavirus had killed at least 27 people and infected another 1,468 across the state as of Saturday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the state — 1,066 cases —are between the ages of 18 to 64 years old.