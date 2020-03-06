Another LAX screener tests positive for coronavirus as L.A. County cases rise to 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Health officials announced two new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County Friday, including a second Los Angeles International Airport screener.

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county climbed to 13, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The LAX screener worked in the quarantine station at the same time as another screener who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was said to have mild symptoms.

The two employees are likely to have had the same exposure, L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news conference Friday.

Workers at LAX were tested after the first medical screener at the airport tested positive for the virus. The Department of Homeland Security, which contracted them, said that the screener had all the right protective equipment while on the job checking passengers on incoming flights from China and nearby countries.

The other COVID-19 case announced Friday is a person who traveled to Northern Italy with a group that included seven other people in L.A. County who all tested positive for the virus over the past few days.

All eight being isolated, officials said.

Ferrer said there's no known signs of community transmission associated with any of the county's 13 cases and the risk of transmission for the general public remains low.

From the 13 cases in the county, one person has fully recovered. That person was a traveler from Wuhan, China.

Other cases in the county include two family members who were infected by another relative who doesn't live in the county.

“We continue to urge everyone to do their part: stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick; take time now to plan for the possibility of school and business closures, and be sure to follow any additional directives issued by Public Health and/or local officials," Ferrer said in a statement. "By working together, we can try to slow the transmission of novel coronavirus."