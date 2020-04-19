As coronavirus restriction protests take place across U.S., Trump defends demonstrators

A Trump cutout with a US flag around its neck is seen next to protesters rallying in downtown San Diego against California’s stay at home order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, on April 18, 2020. (Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump on Saturday defended the mounting series of protests against coronavirus restrictions, saying some governors had overreached in their efforts to fight the pandemic — efforts that were based on the advice of leading health officials in his own administration.

“I really believe that they’re being unreasonable,” Trump said, citing the Democratic governors of Michigan and Virginia. “There are a lot of protests out there. And I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away.”

Trump faulted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for following closure and social-distancing guidance that came from his administration, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for gun-control measures he signed more than a week ago that have nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Trump spoke hours after protests took place in Texas, Maryland, Indiana, Nevada and Wisconsin against ongoing stay-at-home restrictions enacted to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Several such demonstrations have already taken place across the country in recent days, including in California, Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey.

