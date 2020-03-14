As coronavirus spreads, communities are demanding notification of local cases

Manhattan Beach city officials recently learned that two people were diagnosed with the coronavirus and self-quarantined inside a home there.

But the confirmation didn’t come from the county or state.

The city only heard about the cases when one of the people called City Hall to say he’d tested positive, Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said Friday. He said L.A. County public health officials have declined multiple requests to disclose whether there are other coronavirus cases in Manhattan Beach.

“We’re frustrated because we don’t know and that’s worse,” Montgomery said. “Nothing is worse than not knowing. … What scares me is how many other people in my city have been tested or not tested or confirmed.”

