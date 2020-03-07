As people worry about gathering in public because of coronavirus, blood donations steadily dwindle

A coronavirus particle isolated from a patient is seen in a micrograph image captured and color-enhanced at a NIAID facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (NIAID)

Blood donations have started to dwindle as cases of novel coronavirus continue to rise.

The toll of the illness has so far been especially pronounced in the West Coast, where at least 11 deaths have been reported in Washington state and at least one in California.

But the decrease in donations has been widespread, with the American Assn. of Blood Banks saying that a number of blood drives in the U.S. have been canceled, including one that was expected to collect 500 units — enough to help about 1,500 patients. (Each donation can help roughly three people.)

The American Red Cross, one of AABB’s partners, has also reported cancellations in blood donations.

