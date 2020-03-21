Big Bear Lake’s mayor is city’s 1st confirmed coronavirus case

Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick is seen in an undated photo posted to his website.

Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the city’s first confirmed case, officials said Saturday.

Herrick was tested on Thursday and received a positive result late the next evening, according to a city news release.

The mayor is “doing reasonably well” and is expected to make a full recovery, Big Bear Lake officials said.

Herrick’s positive result came over a week after he had gone into self-quarantine after he started to experience flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from the mayor.

“My symptoms have been relatively mild. I had a waning, low-grade fever, some chest pressure, achiness, and fatigue. It was like the flu but very different at the same time,” Herrick said in a written statement.

The mayor said he will be continuing his duties from home.

“Mayor Herrick has had limited exposure to other City officials, and no other City officials are symptomatic at this time,” Big Bear Lake said.

Herrick’s diagnosis brings San Bernardino County’s total number of COVID-19 cases up to 10.

Anyone who had contact with Mayor Herrick can call the San Bernardino County Public Health Department Operations Center for advice at 800-782-4264, option #6.

Big Bear Lake adjusted its operations to essential services only, with the some city staff working to maintain critical infrastructure and perform essential services.

“It was expected that Big Bear Lake would ultimately have confirmed cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the virus across the United States,” city officials said in message to residents. “With the continued improvements in COVID-19 testing, it is expected that the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase all over the United States, including Big Bear Lake.”

Big Bear Lake officials asked resident to not panic and to adhere to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to stay at home, practice effective social distancing and maintaining good personal hygiene.