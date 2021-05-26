‘Breakthrough’ infections in vaccinated people are rare, 2% result in COVID-19 deaths: CDC

In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

In a four-month span during which the U.S. vaccination campaign was in a race against a spate of COVID-19 surges, a nationwide study has found that roughly 10,000 people became infected with the coronavirus after they had received all their recommended doses.

Two percent of those patients with “breakthrough” infections died, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

That may sound like bad news. But run the numbers, and infectious-disease experts say it is actually quite good news indeed.

Between Jan. 1 and April 30, a total of 10,262 post-vaccination infections were reported by 46 states and territories. Those cases represent less than 0.01% of the 107,496,325 people in the U.S. who had been fully vaccinated by April 30, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.

