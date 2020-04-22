Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response
California becomes 1st state to recommend coronavirus testing for some asymptomatic people

Health care workers offer directions after giving a coronavirus test kit to a driver at the appointment-only San Gabriel Valley Airport testing site in El Monte on April 17, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California public health officials have partially lifted restrictions on who should receive tests for the coronavirus, recommending for the first time that asymptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, prisons and even some households should now be considered a priority.

The move makes California the first state to broaden restrictive federal guidelines and reflects increasing availability of testing, as major labs report sufficient supplies and excess capacity to run more procedures, according to the public health department.

The developments are viewed by some experts as a significant step toward establishing widespread testing in California to identify and isolate every coronavirus case.

“California is leading the way,” said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside. “We will be able to test more individuals, identify more people currently with COVID-19, isolate them, and thereby both flatten the curve and prevent the future spread of infection.”

