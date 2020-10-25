California coronavirus cases top 900,000; L.A. County has nearly 300,000

Emergency medical technicians with Royal Ambulance move a patient on a gurney from an ambulance into the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center on April 16, 2020 in Hayward, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The number of California’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Saturday, with total related deaths topping more than 17,300, public health officials reported.

Across the state’s 58 counties, Los Angeles County remains by far the hardest hit, with nearly 300,000 cases and 6,989 deaths. On Saturday, the L.A. County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,173 new cases and 17 new deaths.

“As we move closer to the tragic milestone of 7,000 deaths in L.A. County and are seeing an increase in cases, please remember the choices we each make every day have a significant impact on whether we slow the spread of the virus,” public heath director Barbara Ferrer said in a press release. “The virus doesn’t take a break for parties or celebrations.”

Of the 17 new deaths reported in L.A. County, the department said 16 were over the age of 50 and most had underlying health conditions. The one under-50 fatality also had underlying health problems, the department said. The department said 29% of the 770 people now hospitalized with COVID-19 are being treated in intensive care units.

