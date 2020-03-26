Live Now
California coronavirus surge on par with New York, threatening to overwhelm hospitals

Coronavirus

A police officer mans the entrance to a coronavirus testing center in Hansen Dam Park on March 25, 2020, in Pacoima, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s top medical advisor said Wednesday that coronavirus cases continue to double in the state every three to four days, a fast pace on par with New York‘s, where some hospitals are overwhelmed and the death toll stood at 366 on Wednesday night.

If that rate holds, California hospitals could see a surge in patients in one to two weeks, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, during a Facebook news conference.

“We originally thought that it would be doubling every six to seven days; we see cases doubling every three to four days,” Ghaly said. “[We’re] watching that trend very, very closely.”

Nicholas Jewell, a biostatistics researcher at UC Berkeley who has been tracking the pandemic, said the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., at a rate quicker or on par with countries hit the hardest.

