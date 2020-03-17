California death toll from coronavirus rises to 11 amid extraordinary rules to slow spread

Medical personnel take a sample from a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility on March 12, 2020 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The coronavirus has claimed 11 lives in California as officials took extraordinary measures to try to slow the spread by shuttering businesses, demanding that older individuals stay home and trying to increase testing for the virus.

Nearly 400 people from across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, but officials admit that is just a fraction of the real number. A lack of tests had made it impossible for officials to get a clear handle on the numbers or the spread.

L.A. County officials announced the closure of all bars, fitness centers and movie theaters and directed restaurants to move to takeout only. The directive applies to all 88 cities and unincorporated regions of the county, including Los Angeles, which issued a similar directive Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made a similar announcement Monday evening, asking all California restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, health clubs and movie theaters should also shutter their operations.

