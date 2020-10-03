California has now reported more than 16,000 lives lost to coronavirus

Mend Urgent Care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up COVID-19 testing for students and faculty at University Prep Value High School on Sept. 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nearly eight months after California officially recorded its first death related to COVID-19, more than than 16,000 others have died at the hands of the virus.

The state crossed the tragic threshold Friday as the country turned its attention to the health of the president and first lady, who tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night after White House officials reported that he had “mild” COVID-19 symptoms. He is expected to remain hospitalized for a few days.

Patients 65 and older have accounted for roughly 74% of deaths in the state, and Latino people have comprised the largest share, roughly 48% of deaths.

With medical therapies and vaccines still developing, social distancing protections, use of face coverings and testing have been the only true tools to combat against the spread of the virus — topics that were discussed briefly during Tuesday night’s presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

