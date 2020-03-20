California officials for years warned federal funding cuts would hamper outbreak response

Medical personnel take a sample from a person at a drive-thru coronavirus COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility on March 12, 2020, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California public health officials have repeatedly warned over the last decade that federal budget cuts were weakening their ability to respond to a widespread health crisis like the current coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the warnings, elected leaders cut millions of dollars in federal grants and other funding to California state and county health agencies, reducing the number of medical workers, including epidemiologists, and jeopardizing the ability to do lab tests and quickly set up mobile hospitals, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Times.

The budget woes have left California desperate for more resources, including test kits and hospital beds.

A year ago, Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari warned state lawmakers at a public hearing that the staff and budget cuts would be a serious problem in the face of an emergency such as a pandemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.