California reports 1st coronavirus death: ‘elderly adult’ in Placer County

A microscope image shows 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

California has reported its first death related to coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Placer County Public Health officials announced that a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a cruise has died. The individual was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions and was the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19, reported Tuesday night. Officials said that close contacts of the patient were being quarantined and monitored.

The dead patient’s likely exposure occurred during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that departed Feb. 10 from San Francisco and sailed to Mexico, returning Feb. 21, officials said.

The patient tested positive on Tuesday at a California lab and had been placed in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Placer County Public Health is reporting that a resident has died of COVID-19. The person, an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, was the 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the 1st to die from the illness in California. https://t.co/rYPio8ChBE pic.twitter.com/pb2d8BL0PS — Placer County (@PlacerCA) March 4, 2020

Governor @GavinNewsom’s statement regarding the death of a Placer County patient who is the first known COVID-19 death in California: pic.twitter.com/ISVm7eQ15R — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 4, 2020