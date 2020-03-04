California reports 1st coronavirus death: ‘elderly adult’ in Placer County

California has reported its first death related to coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Placer County Public Health officials announced that a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a cruise has died. The individual was an elderly adult with underlying health conditions and was the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19, reported Tuesday night. Officials said that close contacts of the patient were being quarantined and monitored.
The dead patient’s likely exposure occurred during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that departed Feb. 10 from San Francisco and sailed to Mexico, returning Feb. 21, officials said.
The patient tested positive on Tuesday at a California lab and had been placed in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.
