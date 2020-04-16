CA records over 100 coronavirus deaths in 1 day, outbreak’s largest single-day toll, as officials seek to flatten curve

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on December 19, 2019. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite promising signs of flattening the curve in the battle against the coronavirus, California continues to see a rising number of deaths linked to the illness.

As of Wednesday night, 889 deaths had been recorded in the state — including 101 new fatalities reported that day. The number marks the largest single-day toll to date.

Still, California’s death totals are far less than other coronavirus hot spots like New York, New Jersey and Michigan, and officials credit early social distancing with making a major difference. New York has seen more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

The number of new cases reported each day in California has started to show signs the spread of the virus is lessening. So has the number of COVID-19 patients in California’s intensive care units, which has remained between 1,100 and 1,200 people since April 7.

