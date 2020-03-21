California stay-at-home order: Who can go to work and what remains open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state officials ordered California’s nearly 40 million residents to stay at home until further notice—with some exceptions.

The executive order, which went into effect on March 19, allows for essential services to continue running and for workers in critical sectors to go to work. (Lost work during the outbreak? Click here for steps you can take.)

Here’s what can remain open, according to California authorities:

Banks

Blood drives

A #coronavirus side effect you might not have considered: Canceled blood drives & fewer available blood donors. We're urging healthy, eligible individuals to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment to overcome a severe blood shortage: https://t.co/mCSR7S8xMY #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PcbEXsZHEV — Red Cross DTS (@RedCrossDTS) March 21, 2020

Daycare centers, but only for children whose parents or guardians work in essential sectors

Gas stations

Essential government offices, including law enforcement and agencies that provide public programs and services

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores and restaurants that deliver or or offer take-out

Health care providers Eye exams, teeth cleaning and other non-essential or elective procedures should be canceled or rescheduled, according state officials. Those experiencing flu-like symptom are urged to call their doctor, a nurse hotline or an urgent care center. People who need to go to the hospital should call ahead so the facilities can prepare. “If you need to call 911, tell the 911 operator the exact symptoms you are experiencing so the ambulance provider can prepare to treat you safely,” California’s COVID-19 website says. The executive order bans most unnecessary visits to patients at hospitals, except in end-of-life cases or while accompanying minors or individuals with disabilities.

Laundromats

Pharmacies and marijuana dispensaries with medical permits

Veterinary centers

Here’s what’s closed:

Bars and nightclubs

California State Parks. While indoor facilities and campgrounds are closed, trails and other outdoors spaces remain open, officials said.

Convention centers

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios. People are allowed to to go outside for a walk, exercise or take their pets for a walk as long as they maintain 6 feet away from others who aren’t part of their household.

Hair and nail salons

Restaurants that only offer dine-in services

Employees in the following essential sectors can continue going to work:

Click here for further details on each sector.

Chemical

Communications and information technology

Community-based government operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Defense industrial base

Emergency services

Energy

Financial services

Food and agriculture

Hazardous materials

Health care and public health

Transportation and logistics

Water and wastewater