California vaccine lottery: 10 residents to walk away with $1.5 million in grand prize drawing as state fully reopens

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold the grand prize drawing for the state’s $116.5 million vaccination lottery Tuesday as the Golden State fully reopens its economy and ends most COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., 10 partially vaccinated Californians will be chosen at random to receive a cash prize of $1.5 million each from the state’s “Vax for the Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, which is being touted as the biggest in the country.

Any California resident age 12 and older who got at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot is automatically entered to win the cash prizes — regardless of their immigration status.

The event, which will be streamed live on KTLA.com, have had the appearance of game shows, with Newsom helping to pick the winners from a lottery ball machine.

Winners are being identified during the draw only by anonymous numbers and the county they’re from in an effort to protect their privacy.

As of Monday, nearly 19 million Californians were fully vaccinated, and 3.7 million residents were partially vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine progress dashboard.

Newsom announced the "Vax for the Win" program last month as a way to prod residents in the state to get the potentially life-saving jab. To date, the program has given away $50,000 cash prizes each to 30 winners.

The state is also giving away $50 gift cards to the first 2 million people who got vaccinated beginning May 27.

On Monday, Newsom announced that the state will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to entice more residents to get vaccinated.

The latest vaccine promotion is aimed at jump-starting the recovery of the state's beleaguered travel and tourism industry after more than a year under stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.