Catalina Island sees tourism come to a halt amid coronavirus fears

On a typical Monday afternoon, Don Whitaker sees all 30 of his golf carts rented out to tourists who putter around on them across the city of Avalon in Catalina.

“Right now, it would be like Disneyland without rides,” said Whitaker as the 70-year-old leaned back in one of his comfy carts and took in the beauty of Avalon Bay.

This Monday, his entire fleet stayed put.

The cruise ships that drop off thousands every Monday and Tuesday throughout the year on the Island of Romance were staying away until at least the end of April because of the threat of coronavirus.

