1  of  2
Breaking News
Live: L.A. County officials to give briefing on coronavirus response Family of 4 could get $3,000 under White House’s coronavirus relief plan, Mnuchin says

Catalina Island sees tourism come to a halt amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On a typical Monday afternoon, Don Whitaker sees all 30 of his golf carts rented out to tourists who putter around on them across the city of Avalon in Catalina.

“Right now, it would be like Disneyland without rides,” said Whitaker as the 70-year-old leaned back in one of his comfy carts and took in the beauty of Avalon Bay.

This Monday, his entire fleet stayed put.

The cruise ships that drop off thousands every Monday and Tuesday throughout the year on the Island of Romance were staying away until at least the end of April because of the threat of coronavirus.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter