CDC recommends 3rd COVID-19 shot for those with weak immune systems

People with weakened immune systems can now get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided on Friday that people with severely weakened immune systems should be able to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration decided late Thursday to allow extra shots for the less than 3% of Americans who are severely immunocompromised.

“This official CDC recommendation – which follows FDA’s decision to amend the emergency use authorizations of the vaccines – is an important step in ensuring everyone, including those most vulnerable to COVID-19, can get as much protection as possible from COVID-19 vaccination,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.