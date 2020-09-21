CDC removes statement on COVID-19 airborne virus transmission that was ‘posted in error’

The Centers for Disease Control says it posted new guidance on airborne transmission in error and has removed the language.
“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted,” the CDC said.
The new recommendations had stated that the coronavirus spreads most commonly in the air, through droplets or other tiny respiratory particles that apparently can remain suspended and inhaled.
