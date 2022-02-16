CDC to soon update COVID masking guidance

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adjusts her face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this Thursday, March 18, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

Federal health officials said Wednesday that they will soon update their guidance on mask wearing, even as several states have recently dialed back mandates requiring people to wear face coverings while indoors.

In a White House briefing with reporters, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the new guidance would encourage “prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals.”

“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said, describing how the CDC was approaching the matter.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed the state’s universal indoor mask mandate this week, meaning that as of Wednesday, vaccinated people can forgo masks when indoors. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted her state’s indoor mask mandate for businesses last week, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ended the requirement that students and school employees wear masks. The Democratic governors made the moves as they have come under increasing political pressure from constituents weary of two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

