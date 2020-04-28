CDC updates list of COVID-19 symptoms to add 6 more, including chills and loss of taste or smell

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made six additions to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms this week to help doctors and patients better understand who might be sickened by the novel coronavirus.

The newly added symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

They join the list of COVID-19 symptoms identified by the U.S. public health agency early in the outbreak: fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

If you have any of these symptoms — and especially if you have a few of them — it’s a good idea to call your healthcare provider, health experts said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.