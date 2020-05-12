Celebrating Mother’s Day amid a pandemic

Huntington Beach is pressing ahead for an injunction against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision last month to close the city’s beaches.

After the governor ordered Orange County beaches closed, citing crowds who appeared to violate social distancing requirements, Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach reached an agreement last week with state authorities to reopen their coastline to active recreation. Under the agreement, people can walk, jog, surf and swim at the beaches but cannot sunbathe or linger on the sand.