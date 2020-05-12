Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7

Celebrating Mother’s Day amid a pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7 p.m. on May 8, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter