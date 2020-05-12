Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Celebrating Mother’s Day amid a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Huntington Beach presses for injunction on state order, despite partial reopening of beaches
Video
Avoid weekend trips and summer vacations, California health officials warn
California taxpayers didn’t lose money in high-priced mask deal, state’s top emergency official says
Descanso Gardens to reopen Saturday, nearly 2 months after closing amid coronavirus crisis
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Huntington Beach presses for injunction on state order, despite partial reopening of beaches
Video
Top Stories
DNC committee to vote on convention changes, including allowing virtual voting
Avoid weekend trips and summer vacations, California health officials warn
Officials ID worker killed in collapse during construction on new LAX train system
Brother of pilot in Kobe Bryant crash alleges passengers were negligent, refutes wrongful death lawsuit
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Financial expert Steve Siebold with 5 financial steps to take during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Paul Shaffer’s daughter Victoria Shaffer fostering 9 puppies during quarantine
Video
Healthe company on using UV light technology to fight COVID-19
Video
Personal Trainer Melissa Alcantara on her new book Fit Gurl
Video
SoCalGas offering financial assistance through their CARE program
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.41 Youth mentoring during COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.40 Wedding planning in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Modern Luxury with Chris Gialanella | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.39 Pomp and Circumstance | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.38 Back on the beach | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7
Celebrating Mother’s Day amid a pandemic
Coronavirus
Posted:
May 11, 2020 / 07:16 PM PDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2020 / 07:11 PM PDT
This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7 p.m. on May 8, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA partners with Salvation Army
Most Popular
Brother of pilot in Kobe Bryant crash alleges passengers were negligent, refutes wrongful death lawsuit
Mayor Garcetti says L.A. considering closing some streets for pedestrian use
Video
Tesla CEO Elon Musk restarts work at Bay Area factory in violation of local orders
Video
From trails to businesses, here’s a list of what can reopen under L.A. County’s 5-stage plan
Video
L.A. County beaches to reopen for active-use only starting Wednesday; masks to be required: Officials
Some businesses violated social distancing measures during L.A. County’s first days of reopening
Video
Stir-crazy Californians are descending on Arizona’s Lake Havasu in big numbers
Latest News
Huntington Beach presses for injunction on state order, despite partial reopening of beaches
Video
DNC committee to vote on convention changes, including allowing virtual voting
Avoid weekend trips and summer vacations, California health officials warn
Officials ID worker killed in collapse during construction on new LAX train system
Brother of pilot in Kobe Bryant crash alleges passengers were negligent, refutes wrongful death lawsuit
California taxpayers didn’t lose money in high-priced mask deal, state’s top emergency official says
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA