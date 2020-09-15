‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials to wear masks, socially distance in NY state PSA

Paul Rudd, actor and certified cool guy, has a new message aimed at millennials: Wear a mask.

In a new public service announcement for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the “Clueless” heartthrob-turned-American icon uses pop culture to implore young people to practice measures to stem the virus’ spread, KTLA sister station KTSM in El Paso, Texas, reports.

“Get this — apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” says Rudd in mock-surprise.

“Masks — they’re totally beast,” continues Rudd, while misusing millennial jargon. “So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”

In March, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested adults between 20 to 44 — who belong to the millennial and Gen Z age groups — comprised about 30% of COVID-19 cases across the country and about 20% of hospitalizations.

As of Sept. 14, about 59% of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County have been in people aged 18 to 49. That figure excludes cases in Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments.

Nationwide, a significant number of cases have been linked to people going out to bars and restaurants, which is data that health experts, elected officials and celebrities are now using to encourage millennials and Gen Z-ers to wear masks, social distance and challenge each other to be vigilant.