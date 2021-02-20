Challenges persist as L.A. officials try to up COVID-19 vaccine distribution in underserved communities

Los Angeles continued to struggle with COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to a variety of factors Friday as officials pushed forward with efforts to get underserved Black and Latino communities inoculated.

The city postponed more vaccination appointments scheduled for Saturday as vaccine shipments remain stuck in transit by winter weather that has hammered much of the country.

It was not immediately clear how many appointments were affected, but the delays will occur at the large-scale vaccination sites run by the city at Hansen Dam Recreation Area, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, Crenshaw Christian Center and Dodger Stadium.

Officials already pushed back 12,500 appointments scheduled Friday because of supply disruptions. City-run mobile vaccination clinics will continue to operate as scheduled.

