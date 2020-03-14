Charter Communications offers free internet for student households, opens Wi-Fi hotspots

In this photo taken on March 6, 2020, primary school teacher Billy Yeung edits a video lesson he recorded in an empty classroom, for his students who have had their classes suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hong Kong. (Credit: Isaac :awrence/AFP/Getty Images)

As schools across Southern California and nationwide shut their doors and transition to remote instruction amid worries over the COVID-19 pandemic, a national internet provider is offering free online access to households of students affected by the public health crisis.

Connecticut Charter Communications announced several measures Friday to help students stay connected in the coming weeks.

Households with kindergarten through college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription were being offered free service for 60 days, with installation fees waived, the company announced in a written statement.

The company also planned to work with school districts to make sure they are aware of the resource, as well as continue the Spectrum Internet Assist program, offering free service to eligible low-income households.

In addition, “Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use,” the company said.

Numerous other businesses, ranging from utilities to cell phone carriers, also offered special offers Friday to help customer affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.