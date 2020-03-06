Coronavirus cases in California top 60 as officials warn of greater spread

The number of coronavirus cases in California grew to at least 60 on Thursday as authorities announced what may be the state’s second virus-related death in Santa Clara County, where residents are being urged to postpone or cancel large gatherings and events, and minimize work in big groups.

Two of the new cases were the first reported in San Francisco and indicate that the virus is spreading in the community, officials said. The two, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 40s who are not related, have no travel history to places with the novel coronavirus and had no known contact with a person who has tested positive.

“We do not know at this point how they were exposed to the virus,” Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of health, said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, Nevada announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, in Las Vegas, a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state. He is hospitalized in isolation, officials said.

