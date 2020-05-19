Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Coronavirus: Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts says we should be ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the early positive results from Moderna vaccine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter