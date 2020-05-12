Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
State OKs quicker reopening in Butte, El Dorado counties as others await approval
Video
Top Stories
Couple trying to start a family through embryo adoption face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic
Video
L.A. County stay-at-home order likely to be extended through July to fight coronavirus
Video
Riverside County reports rise in coronavirus cases after rescinding stay-at-home orders
Pelosi unveils $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package with another round of $1,200 stimulus payments
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Twitter announces some employees can work from home ‘forever’
Top Stories
Youth sports academy in Newbury Park formerly co-owned by Kobe Bryant retires ‘Mamba’ nickname
Millions of N95 masks, other crucial supplies used by health care workers across U.S. are counterfeit
State OKs quicker reopening in Butte, El Dorado counties as others await approval
Video
52 children in New York City diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Enjoy Vegas at home with Las Vegas Magazine
Video
Top Stories
Social dance for social distancing with Conga Kids
Video
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Renee Tajima-Pena on her new PBS docu-series ‘Asian Americans’
Video
Tomatomania reinvented
Video
Financial expert Steve Siebold with 5 financial steps to take during COVID-19
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.42 Reopening the office: What to expect | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.41 Youth mentoring during COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.40 Wedding planning in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Modern Luxury with Chris Gialanella | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.39 Pomp and Circumstance | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Couple trying to start a family through embryo adoption face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Posted:
May 12, 2020 / 01:11 PM PDT
/
Updated:
May 12, 2020 / 01:08 PM PDT
This aired on the KTLA 5 Special Report at 7 p.m. on May 11, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA partners with Salvation Army
Most Popular
L.A. County stay-at-home order likely to be extended through July to fight coronavirus
Video
Some CA families to start receiving up to $365 per child beginning Tuesday as state mails out P-EBT cards
Pelosi unveils $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package with another round of $1,200 stimulus payments
California Senate proposal tackles possible rent forgiveness, economic recovery
Video
CSU plans to cancel most in-person classes, go online this fall due to ongoing coronavirus concerns
Riverside County reports rise in coronavirus cases after rescinding stay-at-home orders
Mayor Garcetti says L.A. considering closing some streets for pedestrian use
Video
Latest News
Twitter announces some employees can work from home ‘forever’
Youth sports academy in Newbury Park formerly co-owned by Kobe Bryant retires ‘Mamba’ nickname
Millions of N95 masks, other crucial supplies used by health care workers across U.S. are counterfeit
State OKs quicker reopening in Butte, El Dorado counties as others await approval
Video
52 children in New York City diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Georgia prosecutors who initially handled killing of Ahmaud Arber now under investigation by feds, state
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA