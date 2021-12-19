COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in California

As cases of COVID-19 rise throughout California and the United States, an increasing number of people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room, worrying health officials that the surge could potentially strain healthcare systems.

As of Saturday, there were 3,915 hospitalizations due to confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases across California, according to the state public health data. In L.A. County, hospitalizations rose by nearly 31% over the last two weeks since Friday, according to an L.A. Times analysis.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 19, 2021.