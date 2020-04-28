COVID-19 has killed more Americans than died in the Vietnam War

U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached a somber milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

More than 58,300 Americans have now died from COVID-19, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That compares to the National Archives’ figure of 58,220 deaths from the more than a decade-long war. Confirmed cases of the virus also topped 1 million in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

The coronavirus has laid siege to healthcare systems and battered economies around the world since health officials first identified it in December in Wuhan, China.

As President Trump on Tuesday applauded states that had reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, several governors warned that caution was needed before allowing people to crowd shops and restaurants.

