COVID-19 pandemic’s reach far outstripped official case counts, study suggests

A woman takes a test to check for coronavirus antibodies. A new study of blood samples suggests the virus had spread far more widely in the U.S. than official counts had indicated. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A new study that looks at the presence of coronavirus antibodies in nearly 62,000 life-insurance applicants found that before the devastating holiday surge, the number of asymptomatic or undiagnosed coronavirus infections in the U.S. may have been twice as high as the official tally of cases overall.

The findings, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, indicate that there were millions more asymptomatic and undiagnosed people than experts had realized — and suggests the pandemic could have been far more pervasive than it first appeared.

“The overall number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the U.S. may be substantially higher than estimates based on public health case reporting,” the study authors wrote.

When it infects human hosts, SARS-CoV-2 can cause moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. In the U.S. alone, it has resulted in more than 535,000 deaths. But in many people, an infection can come and go while causing minimal or even no discernible symptoms.

