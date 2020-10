After Angelenos came together over the weekend in a massive demonstration and others crowded to celebrate the Lakers' victory, Los Angeles County health officials on Monday released guidelines to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there," L.A. County Department of Public Health officials said. "People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it."