Cruise ship boarded by Californian who died of COVID-19 was lax on screening protocols, passengers say

The “Grand Princess” is seen docked in St Petersburg port on May 24, 2004. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

As authorities race to track down thousands of passengers who traveled last month on a cruise ship linked to a coronavirus outbreak, passengers on the vessel — both current and those exposed earlier — say the response by the company and health officials has been filled with missteps.

In particular, passengers interviewed by the Times said the company, Princess Cruises, was lax on health screening protocols prior to boarding and withheld information about the risks they faced, even as the ship’s condition became international news.

At least one California passenger has died since disembarking from the Grand Princess ship last month in San Francisco. The ship was scheduled to return to San Francisco again Wednesday, but has been held offshore, where authorities plan to check on a reported 10 crew and 11 passengers with symptoms of the virus.

“I found out from CNN,” said a person currently on the ship who asked not to be identified, speaking about the situation onboard.

