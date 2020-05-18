Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Disney Springs reopening comes with warning about coronavirus risk
Top Stories
J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan includes closing 30% of its stores
Florida man who downplayed coronavirus as ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others after ending up in ICU with wife
Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as coronavirus slashes demand for rides
Disinfect & Shield company helping businesses remain sanitized as they slowly begin to reopen
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Homicide detectives responding to fatal shooting in Compton
Top Stories
Disney Springs reopening comes with warning about coronavirus risk
San Diego-area tribal casino reopens to a large crowd required to wear masks and have temperatures taken
J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan includes closing 30% of its stores
Help sought in ‘critical missing’ case of 44-year-old woman who disappeared in Koreatown
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
The Giving Spirit’s 10,000 Lives Project is delivering health and safety kits to the homeless
Video
Top Stories
Virtual baking classes and birthday parties with Baking with Melissa
Video
Employment Attorney Angela Reddock-Wright on the rising trend of false unemployment claims
Video
Author Mallika Chopra on children’s emotional health during quarantine
Video
Take your daily coffee to the next level with 4th generation coffee roaster Lisette Gavina Lopez
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Coming soon: Friends with Friends podcast!
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.46 International Travel | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.45 A dangerous new cluster | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Everyday Food with Sarah Carey | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.44 The next three months | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom gives latest update on California’s response to COVID-19
Disinfect & Shield company helping businesses remain sanitized as they slowly begin to reopen
Coronavirus
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 11:05 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 11:02 AM PDT
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2020.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA partners with Salvation Army
Most Popular
Undocumented immigrants in California can now apply for financial help through $125 million relief fund
‘Cuts will cause direct harm’: LAUSD warns of consequences of diminished funding due to pandemic
Video
Downtown L.A. explosion was so intense it melted helmets of responding firefighters
Video
Search resumes Monday for missing swimmer near Venice Beach
Video
Another 29 people die of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County amid looser restrictions on stores, parks and more
Video
10-year-old boy killed in car-to-car shooting as he traveled with parents in La Puente
Video
11 firefighters injured, multiple buildings damaged after explosion in downtown L.A.
Video
Latest News
Homicide detectives responding to fatal shooting in Compton
Disney Springs reopening comes with warning about coronavirus risk
San Diego-area tribal casino reopens to a large crowd required to wear masks and have temperatures taken
J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan includes closing 30% of its stores
Help sought in ‘critical missing’ case of 44-year-old woman who disappeared in Koreatown
5 teenagers shot inside Bakersfield apartment
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA