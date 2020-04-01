Disney Parks donates 100K N95 masks to California, New York and Florida

A man stands alongside boxes of medical supplies in this photo posted on the Disney Parks website on April 1, 2020.

Disney Parks announced Wednesday that it has donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to the states of California, Florida and New York.

The entertainment conglomerate also reported giving the nonprofit MedShare 150,000 rain ponchos for distribution to hospitals.

“The idea was inspired by nurses across the country who inventively found that rain ponchos can be an excellent way to protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE, while also freeing up gowns when needed,” said a post on the Disney Parks blog.

As the company prepared to close its Anaheim theme parks in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Disney said it was going to donate excess food to an Orange County food bank.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World will remain shut down until further notice, Disney said on March 27, vowing to pay its hourly parks and resorts employees through at least April 18.

Companies and organizations big and small across the U.S. have stepped up to assist those in the frontlines of battling the COVID-19 pandemic while facing a shortage of protective gear.

In California, state officials have distributed over 32 million N95 masks and have ordered 100 million more, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

The governor has also asked any individuals who may have N95 masks to donate them.

In Southern California, the Los Angeles Unified School District has provided local hospitals 100,000 N95 masks from its reserves.