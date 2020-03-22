ClubQuarantine: DJ hosts 9-hour Instagram dance party attended by Michelle Obama, Biden, Sanders, Rihanna

DJ D-Nice spins at an event in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. ( Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Samsung )

On Saturday night, the hottest party in town was on Instagram Live.

More than 100,000 people tuned into #ClubQuarantine, also known as “Homeschool,” hosted by celebrity DJ, producer and rapper DJ D-Nice.

Dozens of stars, as varied as Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg — and even presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and onetime hopefuls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren — showed up virtually for the social-distancing dance party, which lasted nine hours.

“It’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice said in a post on Instagram. “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”

💃🏾🕺🏾hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!🍾Every1 was in the building!🌎It really felt like the good ole times! @djdnice we needed that energy let me give you your flowers 🌹🌸🌸🌺🌼🤗 https://t.co/fgogvO2ONZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020

Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

No better way to spend a Saturday night with Doug than at #ClubQuarantine. Thank you @djdnice for bringing the world together. pic.twitter.com/3L0noumxUn — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 22, 2020