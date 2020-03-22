ClubQuarantine: DJ hosts 9-hour Instagram dance party attended by Michelle Obama, Biden, Sanders, Rihanna

On Saturday night, the hottest party in town was on Instagram Live.
More than 100,000 people tuned into #ClubQuarantine, also known as “Homeschool,” hosted by celebrity DJ, producer and rapper DJ D-Nice.
Dozens of stars, as varied as Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg — and even presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and onetime hopefuls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren — showed up virtually for the social-distancing dance party, which lasted nine hours.
“It’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice said in a post on Instagram. “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”
Read the full story on LATimes.com.