Doctor who served as adviser for movie ‘Contagion’ has contracted coronavirus

The doctor who served as a medical adviser during the filming of the 2011 pandemic movie “Contagion” has announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, who assisted director Steve Soderbergh during the filming of the 2011 film, revealed the positive test during an interview on Fox News Tuesday night.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey,” Lipkin told Fox’s David Asman.

He said he learned of his diagnosis Monday, describing it as “miserable.” Though he coughed occasionally, Lipkin did not appear to be seriously ill during the interview, revealing his diagnosis only toward the end.

Lipkin did not provide any details about how he contracted the virus. “I know where I think I got it, but that’s not the same as proving it, he said.”

Many of the scenes in the 2011 film reflect Lipkin’s experiences in Beijing during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Lipkin currently serves as the director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity. He’s working on a diagnostic test to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.

Fighting the Coronavirus: Dr. Ian Lipkin reveals his own personal battle with the coronavirus and says if it can hit him, it can hit anybody. #AmericaFirst #KAG2020 #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/IxTpJ54sFn — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 24, 2020