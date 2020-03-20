Domino’s Pizza to hire 2,500 full and part-time positions in greater Los Angeles area

Domino’s Pizza announced Friday that they are looking to fill 2,500 full and part-time positions throughout the greater Los Angeles area.
The announcement comes one day after Gov. Newsom announced orders to shut down the dine-in areas of restaurants statewide.
Many in the restaurant industry have been laid-off or are getting reduced hours as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” Dan Hosseini, a Los Angeles-area Domino’s franchise owner, stated in a news release.
New Domino’s employees will be hired across the roughly 290 franchise-owned locations, a news release from Domino’s said.
The positions will include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.